Skip Las Vegas — Head To These 13 Trending Bachelorette Party Destinations Instead
Las Vegas has long been considered a quintessential bachelorette destination, thanks to its glitzy nightlife, world-class entertainment, and over-the-top hotels. But these days, many brides-to-be are trading casino floors for beach towns, wine regions, charming historic cities, and even international getaways. Rather than planning a one-size-fits-all celebration, many groups are choosing destinations that reflect the bride's personality, whether that means sipping cocktails by the ocean, indulging in a spa weekend, exploring a vibrant food scene, or dancing to live music.
That shift is reflected in travel trends, too. Many destinations across the U.S., as well as easily accessible destinations like Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica, have seen growing interest from brides planning their pre-wedding celebrations, while travel websites, blogs, and online communities are filled with recommendations for where to celebrate next. To identify the destinations that are truly trending, we analyzed Google Trends search data alongside discussions on Reddit, travel blogs, and destination guides to find places that have seen growing interest and that consistently rank among travelers' favorite bachelorette getaways. From tropical beach escapes and wine country retreats to lively music cities and culture-rich destinations, these are the trending bachelorette party destinations proving there's life beyond Las Vegas.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston has remained a go-to for bachelorettes — over the past five years, "Charleston bachelorette" Google searches have grown by 40%, according to Google Trends. According to one Reddit user in r/Charleston, inquiries for bachelorette ideas come in "several times every day." Although this may be a slight exaggeration, there's no questioning that this coastal destination is popular for brides-to-be.
And it's no wonder why — Charleston pairs romantic scenery with a vibrant food scene and activities for all sorts of brides, whether you're looking for nightlife, relaxation, outdoor adventure, or a combination of all three. Even if you only have a weekend in Charleston, bachelorettes shouldn't miss browsing for souvenirs at Charleston City Market or strolling along its picturesque and historic streets (King Street and Rainbow Row are two highlights). For an extra memorable excursion, take a sunset cruise along the harbor. Redditors in r/Charleston also recommend candle-making at Candlefish or custom perfume-making at Tijon, along with taking a tour downtown. Bulldog Tours, which has a 4.8-star rating, offers ghost tours, numerous history tours, and food tours. Five different beach towns also surround Charleston, from the laid-back Folly Beach, where you'll find a lively bar scene, to the bustling barrier island, Isle of Palms.
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has had a record-breaking few years for tourism, with nearly 7 million passenger arrivals at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a 3% rise from the year before, according to Discover Puerto Rico. And the same can be said for brides planning visits to the island — specifically San Juan, its capital city. Over the past year alone, Google searches for "San Juan bachelorette" spiked by over 5,000% — so if you're dreaming of a bachelorette sipping piña coladas, hiking to hidden jungle waterfalls, and beach-hopping, you're far from alone.
From historic sightseeing, shopping, and meandering along the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan to relaxing on golden sand beaches in Condado, not to mention affordable hotels that won't break the bank, a San Juan bachelorette has all the appeal of an international, tropical vacation, with the convenience of a domestic destination. As a territory of the U.S., American travelers won't need a passport, visas, or even an international phone plan. For boisterous nightlife, fresh flavors, and live music, be sure to also head to La Placita de Santurce, a historic market that, after sunset, comes alive with salsa dancing and food stalls.
Scottsdale, Arizona
Over the past few years, brides-to-be have been flocking to this sunny desert getaway in Arizona. According to the bachelorette booking app Batch, by 2023, Scottsdale had become one of the country's top bachelorette destinations, only behind Nashville, according to KJZZ Phoenix. Approximately 11,000 bachelorette groups booked trips through the app in 2023, and there's no indication of the trend slowing down — in the last year alone, Google searches for "Scottsdale bachelorette" have grown by 40%, according to Google Trends, while "Scottsdale Arizona bachelorette party" queries have increased by 90% in the past five years.
From mainstays like Rusty Spur Saloon, an Old West-style country music bar that's been around since 1951, to the feminine and Instagram-worthy Wine Girl, and swanky speakeasy-style cocktail bars like Tell Your Friends, there's no shortage of nightlife spots suited for every kind of vibe packed into Scottsdale. For more laid-back brides, Scottsdale is also one of America's most peaceful cities, with over 50 luxury resorts and day spas, along with tranquil spaces like the 140-acre Desert Botanical Garden in nearby Phoenix. Plus, it's where you'll find the Southwest's largest retail plaza, Scottsdale Fashion Square, known for its luxury shops and trendy dining.
Nashville, Tennessee
There are few places as synonymous with bachelorette parties as Nashville. Perhaps best known for its lively music scene, no Nashville bachelorette is complete without visiting iconic spots like the three-story Honky Tonk Central and historic institutions like Skull's Rainbow Room. A Nashville staple since 1948, the bar hosts nightly live jazz, as well as burlesque performances Thursdays through Sundays.
Over the past decade or so, Nashville has truly cemented its status as a bachelorette party mecca. Although interest in Nashville bachelorette parties has perhaps reached its peak (Google searches for "Nashville bachelorette party" actually dropped 1% in the last year), it's still remained an undeniably top choice; over the past five years, searches for "Nashville bachelorette" have grown 10%, per Google Trends. And of course, there's far more to Nashville than just its live music and nightlife — the city is also home to an exciting food scene (hot chicken is a Nashville staple, but the city also excels at barbecue and other Southern dishes), and cultural institutions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
New Orleans, Louisiana
For culture seekers, New Orleans offers a practically unparalleled bachelorette party experience. First of all, foodies will be spoiled for choice, with practically never-ending dining choices, and must-tries ranging from po' boy sandwiches to fluffy beignets and rich gumbo stew. And along with its rich history and postcard-worthy architecture ranging from pastel Creole cottages to iron balcony-wrapped townhouses, it's no wonder why the Big Easy is a top choice for brides and their friends. Notably, it's an essential city for cocktail lovers, with a world-famous nightlife scene complete with live music (don't miss a night on Frenchmen Street, which is lined with music venues, not to mention an art market and numerous late-night eateries).
General interest in "New Orleans bachelorettes" has grown by 40% over the past year, according to Google Trends, and apart from its general tourist offerings, there are plenty of experiences perfect for bachelorette festivities. Redditors in r/WeddingPlanning recommend jazz brunch (Commander's Palace, dating back to the 19th century, is one of the most emblematic, but The Court of Two Sisters is another iconic choice), along with unique excursions like swamp tours with the 4.9-rated Louisiana Tour Company,
Austin, Texas
With areas like the historic entertainment district Rainey Street, Old Sixth Street, arguably Austin's nightlife hub, and Second Street District, a walkable shopping district brimming with boutiques, dining, and music, Austin has long been a top choice among bachelorettes. Over the past five years, interest has only continued to grow, with an overall 20% rise in "Austin bachelorette" Google searches, according to Google Trends.
Beer aficionados will be happy to know that Austin is also considered the "beer capital of Texas," with a deep-seated beer culture dating back to the 1800s. Now, it's home to places like one of the country's oldest continuously operating beer gardens, Scholz Bier Garten, which first opened in 1866, and other beloved local staples like the 4.7 Google-rated Zilker Brewing Company and Taproom. There's also no shortage of outdoor activities, from kayaking on Lady Bird Lake to hiking along Barton Creek Trail, with even more nature nearby, like McKinney Falls State Park and Lake Travis. Other bachelorette highlights recommended by locals in r/AustinFood include dancing at the White Horse, an East Austin honky tonk, and the Coconut Club, which has DJ sets and weekend drag shows.
Key West, Florida
Brides dreaming of a coastal getaway that's easily accessible should look no further than Key West. It's been steadily growing in popularity for bachelorette festivities, with queries for "Key West bachelorette party" rising 5% in the last year, according to Google Trends. "It's easy to get to ... it's sunny and tropical year-round, and whether you want to party it up or relax with the girls, there's plenty to do," said travel blogger Angie Away, who planned a bachelorette in Key West. Brides on a budget will find no shortage of free things to do in Key West, including touring a local rum distillery, visiting the 4.8-star-rated West Martello Tower and Botanical Garden, and, of course, enjoying the beach.
"I went to Key West for my bachelorette and we did a sunset cruise and that was a lot of fun!" said one Redditor in r/KeyWest. Other Redditors also recommend taking a group jet ski tour, snorkeling, and exploring the city's vibrant food and bar scene — you'll find many options dotting Duval Street. For a classic Key West meal, wedding website The Knot recommends a stop at Fogarty's. Rated 4.5 stars on Google and housed in a 19th-century building, it serves dishes like conch fritters, peel-and-eat shrimp, and mahi mahi, plus an array of frozen drinks, courtesy of Flying Monkeys Saloon.
Palm Springs, California
California's mid-century modern vacation destination has been brimming with desert glamour for nearly a century, since it became a favorite among Hollywood celebrities in the 1930s. Now, it's still a top choice for travelers, particularly from the Los Angeles area. So, it's no surprise that it's becoming increasingly popular for bachelorettes as well.
"Palm Springs bachelorette" Google searches have grown by 30% over the past five years, compared to the previous period. One Reddit user in r/PalmSprings speculates that its rise in popularity is linked to the city's connection to LGBTQ+ culture, making it a safe space for groups of women to enjoy nightlife. (Note that if you do choose to visit one of the city's gay bars, remember to be respectful and considerate of others.) Plus, the city offers plenty of dining, proximity to Joshua Tree National Park, and is a bit more affordable than other Southern California cities. If you need any more reasons to choose Palm Springs for your bachelorette getaway, the region also offers countless resorts and spas, pool parties, hiking trails, and desert waterfalls in nearby Indian Canyons, plus plenty of retro charm.
Mexico City, Mexico
For groups open to an international destination from the U.S., Mexico is one of the most convenient — and rewarding choices, with everything from Gulf Coast escapes with fresh seafood to enchanting "pueblos mágicos," or magic towns. For travelers craving all the excitement and diversity of a big city, there's no better choice than the country's capital. Google searches for "Mexico bachelorette party" have grown 50% over the past five years, with interest in Mexico City, specifically, rising by 80% in the same time period.
"I think it's a great place for a cultured group, foodies and also those who want to party a little!" said one Reddit user in r/BigBudgetBrides, who recently attended a bachelorette there. From visiting sites like the Chapultepec Castle and enjoying street tacos to exploring colorful, tree-lined neighborhoods like Condesa and Roma Norte and sipping cocktails while sailing over the floating gardens of Xochimilco, Mexico City promises to be unforgettable. Just note that due to overtourism and gentrification, some travelers are considering saying goodbye to Mexico City vacations in 2026. So if you do plan to have your pre-wedding festivities, just be mindful of your impact as a tourist and consider staying at a local hotel rather than an Airbnb.
Savannah, Georgia
With lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, few destinations are quite as timeless and romantic as Savannah. With that said, it is trending for bachelorettes, with Google searches for "Savannah bachelorette party" increasing by 10% over the last year. Although often compared to Charleston, Savannah is typically seen as more relaxed (plus — unlike Charleston, Savannah's Historic District has open-container laws, ideal for lively bachelorettes).
"If you want to be able to walk to all of the city's best restaurants and bars and be in the center of the action, the Historic District is definitely the way to go," said Savannah-based writer Melanie Richtman on the travel blog Whimsy Soul. Otherwise, brides seeking a more relaxed beach vacation can opt for Tybee Island, about 30 minutes away. The city's booming food scene also offers plenty of top picks for bachelorettes, such as brunch at Myrtle & Rose, a rooftop bar overlooking the Savannah River. For dinner, don't miss Brochu's Family Tradition. Owned by a Michelin-starred chef and a James Beard Award finalist Andrew Brochu, the restaurant serves dishes like local oysters, chilled crab dip, and fried chicken.
Napa Valley, California
For wine drinkers, Napa Valley is practically a no-brainer. With an estimated 500 or so tasting rooms across this world-famous wine region, there's no shortage of choices — but one popular pick for bridal groups is Castello di Amorosa, which transports you to a Tuscan castle without leaving California. Domaine Carneros, rated 4.3 stars on Google, is another memorable choice, thanks to its elegant château and 400 acres of vineyards.
But beyond its illustrious wine scene, there's also plenty to love about a Napa girls' getaway. "A classic Napa bachelorette is the ultimate combo of beautiful sunshine, endless wine, lounging around the pool, relaxing spa days, world-class dining options, and even hot air balloon rides," said travel blogger Discover Over There, who planned her own Napa bachelorette. For farm-to-table dining, Bear at Stanly Ranch is a top choice that can accommodate larger groups. Don't miss a trip on The Napa Valley Wine Train, either. Dating back to the 1800s, choose from a number of experiences, including murder mystery dinners and the six-hour "legacy experience," complete with a four-course meal. Google Trends confirms Napa's growing popularity for brides — over the past year, data shows that Google searches for "Napa Valley bachelorette" have grown 20%.
Tulum, Mexico
If you're envisioning spending your bachelorette walking on the whitest sand in the world, swimming in cenotes, and exploring ancient ruins, then this trending destination in Mexico is for you. Over the past five years, interest in "Tulum bachelorettes" is 250% higher than the five prior years, according to Google Trends data, and it has plenty to offer bachelorette groups, from its luxurious beach clubs (Vesica is rated 4.9 stars on Google and centers around a cenote) to its adventure.
Its dining scene also has plenty to offer, from upscale, Instagram-worthy restaurants like Gitano Jungle Tulum (rated 4.7 on Google) to casual eats. Travel blogger Her Jolie Journey, who planned a bachelorette trip to Tulum, highly recommends Taqueria La Chiapaneca. "My mom is from Mexico and I grew up on homemade Mexican food, but when I tell you these are the BEST tacos I have ever had. I mean it!" Plus, since the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport opened in late 2023, group trip planning has become even easier.
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Interest in a "Costa Rica bachelorette" has grown by over 400% in the past year, according to Google Trends, and Tamarindo is one of the country's standouts. Not only is it easily accessible from the East Coast, but this colorful beach town is a slice of paradise, so it's only fitting that it's grabbed the attention of bachelorettes. "Tamarindo for a bachelorette is such a good call!" said a Reddit user in r/CostaRicaTravel, who recommends surf lessons with Witch's Rock Surf Camp (rated 4.6 on Google), and sunset boat cruising.
The adventures don't stop there — the wedding website The Knot also recommends a trip to Marino Las Baulas National Park, about 12 miles outside of town, to see protected leatherback turtles, mangrove forests, and coastline. Ziplining, dolphin or whale watching, tubing, and visiting waterfalls are also possible at this Central American escape. Not to mention, Tamarindo is home to some of Costa Rica's best nightlife, and bachelorette parties won't want to miss spots like Pangas Beach Club for oceanfront cocktails (rated 4.5 stars on Google).