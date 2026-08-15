The Best KOA Campgrounds Around North America For Stunning Views And Exciting Attractions

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is a wildly popular campground franchise with hundreds of locations throughout North America. Most are in the U.S., but Canada still boasts more than two dozen. Three tiers — Journeys, Holidays, and Resorts — offer something for everyone. KOA Journeys are the most basic. They're often located along major highways with easy access (hence the name) and are ideal for a quick overnight stay. Holidays are designed for longer, family-friendly stays with deluxe cabins, playgrounds, swimming pools, onsite food options, and other perks that vary by location. And Resorts are the all-in-one experience, typically offering more lodging options on bigger properties with staff-led experiences.

Some Journeys feel like they operate on a Holiday level, and some Holiday-level campgrounds are so nice they feel like Resorts. Often, it just depends on the location and whether management goes above and beyond. For the most part, people love KOAs because they're dependable, convenient, and often located near big attractions. And it's worth noting that if you plan to stay at several throughout the year, you may find value in the company's loyalty program, KOA Rewards, which costs $39 annually and includes 10% off bookings, plus points that accumulate for discounts off future stays.

Below, explore 13 campgrounds across the KOA network that provide amazing views right from the property in addition to being close to must-see destinations and attractions, from national parks to cultural treasures. The author has drawn on her personal experience staying in several of the locations listed here, and we've also referenced blogs, regional tourism sites, and visitor reviews. We've also stuck with campgrounds that have at least a 4-star rating on Google.