The Best KOA Campgrounds Around North America For Stunning Views And Exciting Attractions
Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is a wildly popular campground franchise with hundreds of locations throughout North America. Most are in the U.S., but Canada still boasts more than two dozen. Three tiers — Journeys, Holidays, and Resorts — offer something for everyone. KOA Journeys are the most basic. They're often located along major highways with easy access (hence the name) and are ideal for a quick overnight stay. Holidays are designed for longer, family-friendly stays with deluxe cabins, playgrounds, swimming pools, onsite food options, and other perks that vary by location. And Resorts are the all-in-one experience, typically offering more lodging options on bigger properties with staff-led experiences.
Some Journeys feel like they operate on a Holiday level, and some Holiday-level campgrounds are so nice they feel like Resorts. Often, it just depends on the location and whether management goes above and beyond. For the most part, people love KOAs because they're dependable, convenient, and often located near big attractions. And it's worth noting that if you plan to stay at several throughout the year, you may find value in the company's loyalty program, KOA Rewards, which costs $39 annually and includes 10% off bookings, plus points that accumulate for discounts off future stays.
Below, explore 13 campgrounds across the KOA network that provide amazing views right from the property in addition to being close to must-see destinations and attractions, from national parks to cultural treasures. The author has drawn on her personal experience staying in several of the locations listed here, and we've also referenced blogs, regional tourism sites, and visitor reviews. We've also stuck with campgrounds that have at least a 4-star rating on Google.
Devils Tower/Black Hills KOA Journey, Wyoming
With prominent views of the U.S.' first national monument right from the campground, it's hard to beat this eastern Wyoming gem, which is also a great basecamp for exploring the Black Hills. Devils Tower/Black Hills KOA Journey is arguably one of the most scenic Journey-designated KOAs out there. Many KOAs are seasonal, especially when located at higher elevations or where winter is very cold. Devils Tower/Black Hills is among these, open from May 15 to October 15 each year, but the campground invites travelers to call for off-season reservations, which may be available depending on whether there's snow.
The sites are nestled among trees for a bit of shade around the iconic landform, which has been a sacred gathering place for Plains Indians for centuries, rising up right outside your tent flap. The entrance to the park is literally 1 minute away, so you can either drive in or avoid dealing with limited parking and set out on foot directly from your campsite. Stop into the log cabin-style visitor center, where you can get your national parks passport stamp, then head around the ancient geological monument on the Tower Trail, which encircles the entire thing for a pleasant 1.8 miles.
Denver West/Central City KOA Holiday, Colorado
Located on a mountain less than 40 miles from downtown Denver, Denver West/Central City KOA Holiday feels a world away. It's perched above Central City, Colorado's "richest square mile on Earth." Along with its sibling, Black Hawk, the small city is a historic, scenic destination for casinos, plus quaint shops, mining heritage, and Victorian-era architecture. The KOA is ideally located for Rocky Mountain adventures, as it's only 10 miles from Idaho Springs and the Interstate 70 thoroughfare that connects to more stunning Rockies stops like Georgetown, from which you can drive one of the most scenic roads in Colorado to Guanella Pass, or further afield.
Denver West/Central City KOA has several RV sites that are perched right on the edge of the mountain, overlooking the valley and Central City. As a Holiday park, there are options for sites with pet areas and patios. The handful of tent sites are walk-in and nestled amid some trees on a little knoll right by the bathrooms, so they feel private and charmingly shady even though they're in the middle of it all. One of the perks of this spot is its daily pancake breakfasts, plus pizza baked fresh and delivered right to your site via golf cart. Between October 5 and April 24, some services are limited, but the campground remains open on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cranbrook/St. Eugene KOA Journey, British Columbia
It's hard to argue with mountain views right from your camper window, and the Cranbrook/St. Eugene KOA Journey in Cranbrook, British Columbia, doesn't skimp. As a KOA Journey, the campground itself is pretty basic, but visitors note that the gravel pads are tidy and level, and it's definitely big rig-friendly. There are also a couple of different styles of cabins and an RV rental to choose from if you don't want to pack all your gear. The property also tucks right up to the bank of the St. Mary River, with the upscale resort, casino, and championship golf course of St. Eugene just a 3-minute walk down the street.
Cranbrook is located in a broad valley where the views are wide open to the Rockies in the east and the Purcell Mountains in the west. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the greatest attractions in the area are outdoors, especially at nearby parks like the beautiful Jimsmith Lake Provincial Park, which is ideal for fishing, picnicking, paddling, and swimming. Cranbrook Community Forest features more than 60 miles of trails for even more spectacular mountain views, and the area is also a southern gateway up Highway 93 to the west side of Banff National Park, so it's ideal for an overnight stop on your way to this Canadian treasure.
Lake Placid/Whiteface Mountain KOA Holiday, New York
Take your pick of riverside vibes or mountain woodsiness at Lake Placid/Whiteface Mountain KOA Holiday in Wilmington, New York. Uniquely, this year-round campground has three areas to choose from — Mountainside, Riverside, and its motel — which each have their own feel and amenities. The former is a sylvan escape for cabin stays and tent sites, along with pull-through RV sites. The other has larger RV sites right on the Ausable River, right across from Wilmington's public beach. The motel is located nearby, and all of these areas are surrounded by the Adirondack Mountains for a cozy and scenic upstate stay.
As the name suggests, this KOA Holiday is ideal for access to both Whiteface Mountain's namesake ski resort and the idyllic lakefront Adirondack town of Lake Placid. In the winter, skiing and snowboarding are a treat on Whiteface Mountain's 94 trails, which span three peaks. In the summer, the hills are open for hiking, Cloudsplitter gondola rides, disc golfing, and scenic shuttle trips along the historic Whiteface Veterans' Memorial Highway. If you prefer summer days on the water, book an exhilarating whitewater rafting trip with Adirondac Rafting Company. And in Lake Placid, which has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, visit the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to retrace sporting history.
Flagstaff KOA Holiday, Arizona
Arizona's San Francisco Peaks are a series of summits that form the rim of an ancient volcano, and the highest, Humphreys, is also the tallest point in the state. Tree-crested and snow-covered in the winter, the area is an alpine island amid the desert that feels like a completely different world from the expansive Colorado Plateau that stretches out below. At the base of Elden Mountain, where hiking trails are accessible just steps from your campsite, Flagstaff KOA Holiday is a family-friendly destination for access to this charming International Dark Sky city and loads of Route 66 history.
Flagstaff KOA is open year-round, and it's a great jumping-off point for some of Arizona's most historic and geologically stunning national monuments. Wupatki, Walnut Canyon, and Sunset Crater Volcano National Monuments are all within a half-hour's drive from the campground. And if you're looking for a spectacular day trip option, the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is also only about 80 miles north. Closer to town, head out on miles of gorgeous hiking and biking trails, and in the winter, take advantage of the powder at the Arizona Snowbowl for skiing and snowboarding, Flagstaff Snow Park for tubing, and Arizona Nordic Village for beautifully groomed cross-country trails.
Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch, South Dakota
As of this writing, there are 17 KOA Resorts in the U.S., and Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch is one that's primed for a great visit with the whole family. As a Resort-tier KOA, it's designed to be a bit more all-inclusive, so you'll find a huge variety of ways to stay, including lodge rooms, plus seasonal dining, horseback riding, a swimming pool, fish pond, waterslide, mini golf, UTV rentals, and more. The campground is open from May 1 to October 1, and to sweeten the deal, it's only 6.5 miles to the entrance of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Surrounded by the picturesque Black Hills, Mount Rushmore KOA Resort at Palmer Gulch is perfectly situated for exploring more of this spectacular national forest and its parks. Custer State Park, one of the Midwest's most underrated state parks, is about a 20-mile drive away, and Jewel Cave National Monument is just a little over 30 miles to the southwest. On your way there, stop at the Crazy Horse Memorial to see the world's "largest mountain carving in progress," a giant tribute to the Lakota warrior, where you can also visit The Indian Museum of North America.
Clearwater/Lake Tarpon KOA Holiday, Florida
Clearwater/Lake Tarpon KOA Holiday is an excellent choice in Florida to escape the winter chill. The campground is just 12 miles north of its titular peninsula city, with its renowned white sand beaches, tucked amid beautiful trees — there are trees literally growing through some of the cabins' decks — with comfortable patios. Even though it's easily accessible for big rigs right on U.S. 19, it feels tucked away. And it's adjacent to the scenic Lake Tarpon, albeit not right on the water. Like all KOAs, though, its namesake attractions aren't difficult to reach or far away.
Just a mile up the road is Your Boat Club, a membership-based program that provides boat rentals on the lake. And the beautiful A.L. Anderson Park is just one mile further than that, where you can find picnic tables, a playground, a picturesque boardwalk, and beautiful lake views. And for a full day out with spectacular Gulf views, beach fun, and plenty of sun, Honeymoon Island State Park is just a little more than 8 miles away. It's a great place for birdwatching and wildlife viewing, hikes through rare virgin slash pine forest, fishing, swimming, and more. Head south or southeast instead, and both St. Petersburg and Tampa are only 30 miles away.
Las Cruces KOA Holiday, New Mexico
Surrounded by mountain ridges and topped with gorgeous blue skies for an average of 320 days of sun each year, Las Cruces KOA Holiday in southern New Mexico is a desert gem. The campground is located just 8 miles west of the heart of Las Cruces, a cultural crossroads for canyon hikes, historic plazas, and museums. Visit the historic Mexican district of Mesilla, take a public tour of Spaceport America to learn about the future of space exploration, and travel back in time at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.
Las Cruces KOA Holiday is open all year, and you'll find a swimming pool that's open in the summer, a basketball court, a small off-leash dog run, and even a pet wash. Long-term stays are also welcome. White Sands National Park, with its striking scenery that looks like an alien planet, is 60 miles to the northeast, but even closer at just a half-hour's drive, sits Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument. This beautiful area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, reaches an elevation of 9,000 feet and preserves amazing prehistoric sites and the area's unique geology. Visit the Dripping Springs Natural Area to stop into the visitor center and peruse interpretive exhibits, then head out on nearly 50 miles of hiking trails.
Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA Holiday, Maine
It's hard to beat Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA Holiday on Mount Desert Island, Maine, for a national park-adjacent stay. It's located just off Bar Harbor Road on the northwest side of the island, and it's open annually between May 1 and October 19. Sites are nestled amid trees that offer a little bit of shade, and several are right on the water. The drive to downtown Bar Harbor, where you can indulge in endless lobster, is only 10 miles, and entrances to Acadia National Park are even closer.
Acadia brims with postcard-worthy scenery including harbors and mountains, plus miles of hiking trails and historic carriage roads. If you have Fido along for the ride, it just so happens to be one of the most dog-friendly national parks in America, so you don't have to worry about leaving the pup in the RV. Head out on a bicycle, paddle in a number of lakes, drive the 27-mile Park Loop Road for spectacular views, and take a ferry to the more remote Isle au Haut. If you stick to Mount Desert Island, don't miss a stop at the south end to see the Bass Harbor Head Light Station, which is a memorable place to see the sunrise and sunset.
Gros Morne/Norris Point KOA Holiday, Newfoundland and Labrador
Located on Spirity Pond very close to the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Gros Morne/Norris Point KOA Holiday is a nature-lover's oasis in Newfoundland and Labrador. It's the province's only KOA, and it's a solid choice if you want to camp out in the heart of Gros Morne National Park, an underrated outdoor paradise full of coastal fjords with the option for sites with views over the water. Go fishing and paddling, or head further into the park to explore the miles of hiking trails, see the otherworldly Tablelands, and take a cruise through the glacier-carved fjord of Western Brook Pond.
Due to its northerly climate, Gros Morne/Norris Point KOA Holiday has a slightly shorter season than some, welcoming bookings between May 10 and September 30. That's the best time to explore this area's stunning mountains and water while the weather is nice. You'll find total tranquility here just three miles north of the town of Norris Point, home to the public aquarium at the Memorial University's Bonne Bay Marine Station.
West Glacier KOA Resort, Montana
Less than 4 miles from the west entrance of Glacier National Park, you'll be reminded of where you are at every turn at West Glacier KOA Resort, with towering mountains visible from your site. Cabins and lodges are nestled picturesquely amid evergreen trees, and pull-through sites are ideal for big rigs. Take a dip in one of two swimming pools — one for all ages and one for adults only — set against the mountainous backdrop, then let the kids run off some energy on the playground and explore the wooded nature trail that encircles about half the campground. It's open from May 1 to October 15, which coincides with the national park's most accessible season.
West Glacier KOA Resort is located just off U.S. 2, part of the Montana Scenic Loop, which skirts the southern boundary of the national park to Browning before dropping south through Augusta and Lincoln and back up via Montana Highway 83 past Swan Lake — just west of Flathead Lake and Montana's up-and-coming wine region — through Big Fork and back to West Glacier. Of course, Glacier National Park is the area's prime draw, so don't miss exploring the stunning Lake McDonald and a cruise along the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Homer/Baycrest KOA Holiday, Alaska
With spectacular views of mountains over Kachemak Bay from the Kenai Peninsula, the northerly Homer/Baycrest KOA Holiday is a destination hard to beat for an Alaska RV vacation. This spot is open from May 5 to September 15 during the year, and you'll find a somewhat small campground in comparison to others on this list, especially in the Holiday tier, but that just means a more intimate experience that's no less enjoyable. Head just a half mile down Alaska Route 1 to take in more views from a pullout overlook, and continue on to the town of Homer just another 5 miles down the way.
Bishop's Beach Park is a lovely spot to wander along miles of shoreline, and the Homer Spit stretches out to a scenic point, along which you can stop into quaint shops, grab a drink at the legendary Salty Dawg Saloon, and catch the ferry to Seldovia for a scenic bay boat ride. If you crave more of a guided tour experience, book a whale-watching cruise or fishing charter with Rainbow Tours for an unforgettable Alaskan marine expedition.
Manchester Beach/Mendocino Coast KOA Holiday, California
Amid mature trees, the sites at Manchester Beach/Mendocino Coast KOA Holiday are invitingly coastal. The campground, year-round, is tucked right next to Manchester State Park with its more than 3 miles of beach. The Mendocino Coast is a spectacular place to visit for great restaurants, shops, and views along the storied Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), a.k.a. Highway 1, and there's a serene overall vibe with opportunities to explore artsy villages, see dunes covered in wildflowers, and cast a line in fish-filled streams.
In Manchester, book a horseback riding adventure on either the beach or in the redwoods with Ross Ranch. Alternatively, hop in the car and explore more of the PCH. Fort Bragg is about 40 miles north, and the stunning Salt Point State Park is located just about the same distance south, with plenty of gorgeous viewpoints along the way. You'll also be nestled just 7 miles north of the beautiful Point Arena, where you'll find one of the tallest lighthouses on the California coast and one of the best places in the area to see migrating blue, humpback, and gray whales cruising between their seasonal breeding and feeding grounds.