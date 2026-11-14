California's 13 Safe Suburbs To Explore Around LA

While Los Angeles is known for its world-famous beaches and iconic tourist attractions, some of the best places to explore are actually right outside of the city. Los Angeles County is home to charming downtowns, hidden hiking spots, unique cultural attractions, and underrated local dining. Not only do LA's suburbs showcase a different side of Southern California away from the typical tourist trail, but they also tend to be quite safe — especially if you're worried about the reputation bigger cities have for crime. Los Angeles is one of the safest cities in America, though, with a 2025 ranking of 50 of the country's largest cities from SmartAsset putting LA as the second safest, after San Jose, California.

With LA's safety ranking, and the fact that suburbs tend to have lower crime rates than cities, there is no shortage of safe LA suburbs. To compile this guide, a number of sources were consulted, including crime statistics from local police departments, Reddit threads to evaluate the opinions of residents in each of these places, and Nextdoor. All of the places included here have comparatively low crime rates, with property crimes being more prevalent than violent crimes. As a Los Angeles County local, I have also personally visited each of these places and can vouch for their safety. Of course, nowhere is entirely crime-free, and even the safest suburbs around LA have their share of property theft and other incidents, so you should always be aware of your surroundings. However, with some basic precautions, there are plenty of places you can comfortably spend a day exploring. From coastal communities in the South Bay to historic foothill towns, these safe suburbs around Los Angeles are worth adding to your itinerary.