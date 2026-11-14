California's 13 Safe Suburbs To Explore Around LA
While Los Angeles is known for its world-famous beaches and iconic tourist attractions, some of the best places to explore are actually right outside of the city. Los Angeles County is home to charming downtowns, hidden hiking spots, unique cultural attractions, and underrated local dining. Not only do LA's suburbs showcase a different side of Southern California away from the typical tourist trail, but they also tend to be quite safe — especially if you're worried about the reputation bigger cities have for crime. Los Angeles is one of the safest cities in America, though, with a 2025 ranking of 50 of the country's largest cities from SmartAsset putting LA as the second safest, after San Jose, California.
With LA's safety ranking, and the fact that suburbs tend to have lower crime rates than cities, there is no shortage of safe LA suburbs. To compile this guide, a number of sources were consulted, including crime statistics from local police departments, Reddit threads to evaluate the opinions of residents in each of these places, and Nextdoor. All of the places included here have comparatively low crime rates, with property crimes being more prevalent than violent crimes. As a Los Angeles County local, I have also personally visited each of these places and can vouch for their safety. Of course, nowhere is entirely crime-free, and even the safest suburbs around LA have their share of property theft and other incidents, so you should always be aware of your surroundings. However, with some basic precautions, there are plenty of places you can comfortably spend a day exploring. From coastal communities in the South Bay to historic foothill towns, these safe suburbs around Los Angeles are worth adding to your itinerary.
Beverly Hills
From Rodeo Drive, world-famous for its luxury shops, to glitzy hotels brimming with Hollywood history, Beverly Hills is a destination likely already on your radar. But beyond its world-famous landmarks, Beverly Hills has plenty to offer, like Greystone Mansion, one of Los Angeles' most-filmed locations, numerous art galleries and public art, and top-notch dining (The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which has been around since 1967 and carries over 600 global cheeses, has some of the best sandwiches in Los Angeles). The city has 14 parks, but if you can only visit one, make it Beverly Gardens Park for a photo with the iconic city sign, plus cactus and rose gardens, and a charming lily pond.
As you wander through the city's glamorous shops and quiet parks, you don't have to worry about safety. Beverly Hills is one of Los Angeles County's most affluent areas, and crime is extremely low, with just under 1,500 total crimes reported in 2024, the majority of which were property crimes, per a Beverly Hills Police Department annual report. It's always a good idea to avoid leaving items visible in your car and to stay aware of your surroundings, but Beverly Hills is one of the safest suburbs to explore around LA.
Pasadena
If you're looking for a pocket of LA where you can wander picturesque streets lined with historic buildings and local shops, look no further than Pasadena. At the heart of this San Gabriel Valley city is its thriving historic neighborhood, Old Pasadena, which is home to gems like Vroman's Bookstore, a Pasadena essential since 1894. Pasadena Antique Mall is also a worthwhile stop for its unique treasures. Plus, Pasadena is home to standout cultural institutions like the Norton Simon Museum, which features an expansive collection of more than 12,000 art pieces, including works by artists like Raphael and Degas.
Like many areas around Los Angeles, Pasadena isn't immune to crime. There were just under 1,600 Part I offenses reported to the California Department of Justice in 2022, most of which were larceny. More recent data shows a downward trend in overall crime. Just follow basic safety precautions, such as not leaving anything visible in your car, and your trip should go smoothly.
Rancho Palos Verdes
The under-the-radar California beach town of Rancho Palos Verdes feels completely removed from the big city, with its rolling hills, quiet residential streets (typically frequented by horseback riders), and expansive ocean views. The main draws for tourists are the beaches and its hiking trails, which are rarely crowded based on personal experience. Some of the best trails can be found within Palos Verdes Estates Shoreline Preserve, which has a 4.8 rating on Google for its sweeping scenery, easy parking, and coastal access. Just be sure to look up trail conditions beforehand, as some do occasionally close due to weather and issues with landslides.
Per 2026 reports from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, larceny theft is the most frequent crime committed in Rancho Palos Verdes. However, incidents are relatively rare — just 114 larcenies were reported between January and September, a 22.5% decrease compared to the same time period in 2025. Meanwhile, there were a total of 325 Part I crimes in that same period. So, the likelihood of anything impacting your vacation is low.
Redondo Beach
If you're looking for a relaxed beach town where the locals go, it's Redondo Beach. Nestled in the South Bay, a little over 20 miles outside of Los Angeles, Redondo Beach is beloved for its horseshoe-shaped pier, deep-seated surf culture, and the charming Riviera Village shopping corridor, lined with local restaurants and businesses. Its laid-back vibe, views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and relative affordability compared to other nearby beach towns all make it a standout among Southern California's many coastal areas.
Like in most areas around Los Angeles, property crimes are the most common in Redondo Beach, according to police department statistics. At the time of writing, 3,549 crimes in the past 365 days were reported on the police department's website, with 2,368 being property crimes. While you should take typical safety precautions here, locals have reported feeling safe. "I'm about a mile from the beach and I ride my bike at night all the time," said a woman who lived alone in Redondo Beach on Reddit. "You'll find walking on the Strand is very safe, even at night," referring to the beach path that connects Redondo Beach with neighboring Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.
Manhattan Beach
This walkable beach town is one of the South Bay's gems. Compared to neighboring Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach is the most upscale, and here, you'll find a scenic downtown filled with over 250 local restaurants, shops, and businesses. Its food scene is particularly renowned — the Michelin-recommended Manhattan Beach Post is a local favorite for its seasonal cuisine, as is Fishing with Dynamite, a cozy 32-seat eatery steps away from the sea, serving fresh seafood like raw oysters and lobster rolls. If you're into surfing, don't miss El Porto Beach, which has been a favorite among surfers for over a century thanks to its big waves. The historic neighborhood of El Porto was established in 1911, and remained an unincorporated community until it was annexed by Manhattan Beach in 1980.
Like in other areas throughout Los Angeles County, property crimes are the largest risk in Manhattan Beach, particularly larceny, which accounted for 575 incidents in 2025. However, larceny decreased by 9% in 2025 compared to the year prior, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Most crimes can be avoided by taking precautions like locking your car and not leaving any items visible.
Sierra Madre
Hidden in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains is Sierra Madre. Although it's less than 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Sierra Madre is full of small-town charm, with a population of just 11,000 people and a quaint, historic downtown. Notably, Sierra Madre is home to a number of hiking trails, such as the challenging 15-mile Mount Wilson via Sierra Madre, Jones Peak, and Bailey Canyon Loop. For entertainment, check out the Sierra Madre Playhouse, housed in a building that got its start in 1924 as a silent movie theater.
Comprehensive annual crime reports are not available at the time of writing, but in 2024, only 83 arrests were made in Sierra Madre, and 252 incident reports were filed, according to the local police department. One of the dangers for visitors can be wildlife encounters, as bear, coyote, and mountain lion sightings aren't uncommon. So while in Sierra Madre, be vigilant about precautions like throwing away all trash (the city uses bear-resistant containers), keeping small pets indoors, not hiking alone, and keeping a safe distance from any animals you may spot.
Burbank
Just 11 miles outside of Downtown Los Angeles lies Burbank. Known as the "media capital of the world," Burbank is the place to go if you're looking to tour Warner Bros. Studios, track down locations from iconic movies and shows, or catch a live TV taping. (Tickets are free, but you do have to reserve them ahead of time.) For even more movie magic, Universal Studios is just a short drive away, less than 5 miles away from Burbank. Apart from the silver screen, Burbank boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene, with a range of theaters and other entertainment spaces, like the Garry Marshall Theatre and the comedy club, The Nitecap.
Don't skip exploring the Magnolia Park neighborhood, either, where you'll find lots of vintage and thrift shopping, and unique stops like The Mystic Museum. Often touted as one of the safest places in Los Angeles, you don't need to stress about safety while exploring Burbank. Of all the incidents reported in 2024, the majority (2,507) were related to larceny, with an overall crime rate of 67 per 100,000 people, according to the Burbank Police Department.
Torrance
Torrance is a suburb that escapes most tourists' radars — but locals know it as one of the best places to visit for exceptional Japanese eats. You'll find everything from intimate izakayas like Ojiya Japanese Restaurant Torrance to spots like Kagura, known for its deep-fried pork katsu. Mitsuwa Marketplace is also a gem if you'd like to browse for Japanese grocery items, cosmetics, and gift shops. Don't miss a stop at the food court, which serves things like sushi, ramen, tempura, and baked goods.
Torrance is home to 11 breweries (Smog City Brewing Company is a top pick for its craft beers, food trucks, music, and sustainable practices), along with 1.5 miles of coastline. Rat Beach (which stands for "right after Torrance" and is shared by neighboring Redondo Beach) has beautiful views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and is a local favorite.
While exploring Torrance, you can rest assured that it's safe. Monthly data from 2025 and 2026 from the Torrance Police Department shows low crime rates, with most incidents related to larceny. "As a person that's not from there, the only real risks to you are property crime if you leave valuables in a car or do something else silly," said one Reddit user.
Monrovia
Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Monrovia is another charming LA suburb that escapes most tourists' radars. At its core is its historic Old Town, home to numerous independent storefronts, ranging from Suo Boutique, a women's contemporary clothing shop, to Underdog Bookstore, which highlights books by local and underrepresented authors. Monrovia's food scene also has plenty to offer, with spots like Merengue, known for its Cuban pastries and sandwiches, and Sushi NAKATA, a cozy Japanese restaurant. On Fridays year-round, Monrovia hosts a lively street fair, along with a seasonal farmers market on Saturdays. For some time in nature, head to Monrovia Canyon Park, which offers several miles of trails as well as a waterfall.
While Monrovia's walkable downtown, shops, and canyon hikes all make it worth a visit, its safety should remove any lingering doubt. Although comprehensive annual crime reports are not available online, according to the police department, Monrovia had 806 non-violent crimes in 2021 and 73 violent crimes. While crimes aren't nonexistent, overall, crime rates are lower than state and national averages, according to Nextdoor. Locals consider it safe, and tourists can travel here freely while taking basic safety precautions.
Culver City
This underrated California city is full of Hollywood history, as the home of countless classic films ranging from "The Wizard of Oz" to "Citizen Kane." Today, it's still the site of the Culver Studios and Sony Pictures Studios, the latter of which you can tour. The city also has a picturesque and walkable downtown, home to plenty of dining options and beloved local shops like the Ripped Bodice, a romance bookstore, as well as one of Culver City's most eclectic sites, the Museum of Jurassic Technology, which is dedicated to scientific curiosities. (For the best experience, don't look up any of the museum's background beforehand, and go in with a completely open mind.)
Other notable sightseeing includes the Cold War-themed Wende Museum, and don't skip exploring the city's arts district, where you'll find places like Industry Cafe & Jazz, an Ethiopian restaurant and live music venue, and a number of art galleries.
Theft/larceny is the most common crime in Culver City, accounting for 1,569 total crimes in 2025 (which marks a 15.6% decrease compared to the year prior, according to an annual police department report). Locals on Reddit say it's generally quite safe, but it's best to take precautions like avoiding walking around alone at night.
Hermosa Beach
If you're seeking an easy beach day, this lesser-visited coastal city should be a top contender. Tucked away in the South Bay, Hermosa Beach is made up of a lively downtown lined with colorful bars, restaurants, and shopping, a bustling pier, and a wide-open beach with plenty of space. Whether you're looking to relax or for a bit more action, Hermosa Beach always has something to offer — namely a more local vibe than touristy areas like Santa Monica and Venice.
Some favorite Hermosa Beach stops include a smash burger from Proudly Serving (which I'm convinced is among the best smash burgers in Los Angeles), or a sandwich from Mickey's Deli, a local institution since 1953. For some shopping, pop into Stars Antiques.
TheHermosa Beach Museum is well worth a stop to learn about the city's local history, which includes a rich surfing and music culture. You're safe to roam around and explore at your leisure here — according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, just 1,083 Group A offences were reported in 2025, and Nextdoor reports that the city has an overall lower crime rate than California and the U.S.
Glendale
Glendale isn't just one of the safest suburbs to explore; it's also one of Los Angeles' most walkable destinations, with a vibrant downtown filled with shops, entertainment, and some of the best local restaurants in Los Angeles. One must-visit is Carousel, which has been serving Lebanese-Armenian cuisine since 1984. Raffi's Place, meanwhile, is a local staple for Persian food. Apart from dining, the city also houses beloved public spaces like the 31-acre Brand Park, where you'll find a traditional Japanese teahouse and the 19th-century Doctors House Museum, which offers tours on Sundays. The Museum of Neon Art is also one of Glendale's most unique attractions, founded in 1981 and dedicated entirely to glowing light-based art and historic signs.
When it comes to safety, larceny/theft are the most frequent crimes committed, accounting for 2,000 incidents from January through September of 2026, per Glendale Police Department statistics. Overall crime decreased 7% in 2025 compared to the year prior, and Glendale has lower rates of violent and property crimes compared to the rest of California and the United States, according to Nextdoor. All in all, Glendale has a reputation as one of the safest pockets of Los Angeles.
Malibu
From dramatic rock formations and cliffside views at Lechuza Beach to quintessential Southern California beaches like Zuma, Malibu is the place to go for the best (and often the cleanest) beaches around LA. One popular item on a Malibu itinerary is to pick up a warm lobster roll from Broad Street Oyster and enjoy it at El Matador State Beach, where you'll find one of the most spectacular sunsets in the Los Angeles area. Apart from beach-hopping, you'll find over 100 different hiking trails spanning across the Malibu area. A top choice is the Escondido Falls Trail, which leads to a 150-foot-tall cascade and takes around two hours round-trip.
Running for 21 miles along the coast, Malibu also offers plenty of safety for tourists. The city saw some increase in crime in 2026 compared to 2025, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Although Malibu has seen a 52% increase in property crimes and an 82% rise in larceny theft, there were only 177 instances of larceny theft reported at the Malibu/Lost Hills Station from January to September 2026, and risks for tourists are still extremely low.
Visitors should also take extra caution when driving here, though. Malibu doesn't have a traditional downtown, and there is no concentrated area of shops and restaurants. You'll instead have to navigate around the city's various beaches and eateries by driving down a somewhat treacherous stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, which was the site of over 200 crashes in 2023. Other than just following safe driving practices, note that there are a number of speed cameras set up across Malibu.