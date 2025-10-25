The Dirty Utah Lake Tourists Should Avoid Swimming In At All Costs

Aside from being one of the most snake-filled lakes in the state, Utah Lake is also far from a pristine recreation spot. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality monitors it continuously for harmful algal blooms (HABs) and waterborne pathogens, and the most recent news is pretty grim. At the time of writing, the state has warned of HABs present here. The current status is actually a warning advisory, which means you should not swim or water ski on the lake.

These algal blooms are actually colonies of cyanobacteria (aka blue-green algae), which can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets. Side effects from exposure to these can include kidney and liver damage, neurological effects, gastrointestinal illness, and even death in severe cases. Even getting the cyanobacteria on your skin can cause irritation. Pets and children are especially at risk, as they are more likely to drink the water and are more sensitive to the effects than adults.

Beyond the blooms, Utah Lake has a long history of nutrient pollution. It's classified as hypereutrophic, meaning it has excessive nutrient levels (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) that feed algae growth. The lake has been reported as impaired under the water-quality law for phosphorus, dissolved solids, and high algae load in cycles for years. Because of all this, it's not usually reliable as a place for recreational swimming. So visitors to Utah should always err on the side of caution and check into advisories before getting onto or into the water.