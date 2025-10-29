Colorado's Under-The-Radar 'Little Hawaii' Hides In A Scenic Telluride Trail With Waterfalls And A Tropical Feel

Your journey to Little Hawaii begins with the Bear Creek Trail, which travels between the Ucompahgre National Forest and the Bear Creek Preserve. This popular route's trailhead is located at the end of South Pine Street on the southern edge of town. The trail is best attempted when it is snow-free from June to October, but skiers, fat bikers, and snowshoers have also been known to traverse it in winter.

The Bear Creek Trail climbs gently uphill on a shaded path lined with massive aspen and pine trees. To reach Little Hawaii, after about 20 minutes of hiking on the Bear Creek Trail, turn left toward a small meadow where you'll cross a stream via two logs. Turn left on the narrow path until you reach the cavern-like grove that is Little Hawaii. This feels like the perfect secret place to bury a treasure chest. A sprinkling waterfall trickles over golden-brown cliffs that enclose a pebbled streambed. Lime-green moss carpets cliff walls topped with foliage and trees, which hide everything above. Further upstream, a short, gushing waterfall empties into a Hawaii-esque, sky-blue pool. As a note, Telluride Open Space Commission is concerned about overtourism to the location. When you visit, practice leave no trace principles to lessen your impact.

After visiting Little Hawaii, return to the Bear Creek Trail the way you came, and if you like, you can continue along that trail all the way to Bear Creek Falls. This is a gushing 80-foot waterfall that cascades down a tiered rock face before plunging into a shallow mountain stream. You can't swim here, but you can splash on the stream's edges and perch on boulders that overlook the verdant valley below. Allow a few hours or more (depending on how long you want to linger) for the more than 5-mile trek to the falls and back plus the side trip to Little Hawaii.