Colorado's Under-The-Radar 'Little Hawaii' Hides In A Scenic Telluride Trail With Waterfalls And A Tropical Feel
Colorado is well known for its phenomenal geological features: towering mountains, vast plains, and more. You can experience alpine marvels in small towns like Lyons, Colorado's double gateway to the Rockies, or visit jaw-dropping wonders like the tallest dunes in North America at Great Sand Dunes National Park. But don't count out Colorado's natural water attractions, which include glistening lakes, rivers, and even hot springs. And if you're a waterfall lover who enjoys the thrill of a hike, you should definitely head to "Little Hawaii" and Bear Creek Falls in Telluride, all the way in the southwest corner of the state.
Little Hawaii is a lush waterfall grove hiding in the forest just beyond downtown Telluride. What makes it even more intriguing is the trek you have to take to get there. As if having sprung to life right from an adventurer's treasure map, the trail leads past a series of classic pastoral features before revealing the sparkling falls. Lush foliage hangs down the waterfall gorge, which is topped with leafy trees, giving strong tropical vibes. You'll swear you are on an island in Hawaii rather than in a Colorado mountain town.
Getting to Little Hawaii and enjoying the views along the way
Your journey to Little Hawaii begins with the Bear Creek Trail, which travels between the Ucompahgre National Forest and the Bear Creek Preserve. This popular route's trailhead is located at the end of South Pine Street on the southern edge of town. The trail is best attempted when it is snow-free from June to October, but skiers, fat bikers, and snowshoers have also been known to traverse it in winter.
The Bear Creek Trail climbs gently uphill on a shaded path lined with massive aspen and pine trees. To reach Little Hawaii, after about 20 minutes of hiking on the Bear Creek Trail, turn left toward a small meadow where you'll cross a stream via two logs. Turn left on the narrow path until you reach the cavern-like grove that is Little Hawaii. This feels like the perfect secret place to bury a treasure chest. A sprinkling waterfall trickles over golden-brown cliffs that enclose a pebbled streambed. Lime-green moss carpets cliff walls topped with foliage and trees, which hide everything above. Further upstream, a short, gushing waterfall empties into a Hawaii-esque, sky-blue pool. As a note, Telluride Open Space Commission is concerned about overtourism to the location. When you visit, practice leave no trace principles to lessen your impact.
After visiting Little Hawaii, return to the Bear Creek Trail the way you came, and if you like, you can continue along that trail all the way to Bear Creek Falls. This is a gushing 80-foot waterfall that cascades down a tiered rock face before plunging into a shallow mountain stream. You can't swim here, but you can splash on the stream's edges and perch on boulders that overlook the verdant valley below. Allow a few hours or more (depending on how long you want to linger) for the more than 5-mile trek to the falls and back plus the side trip to Little Hawaii.
Discover more waterfalls and trails in the backcountry outside of Telluride
There's more to discover in the scenic, mountainous region around Telluride, and a great place to start is on Black Bear Road. This gravelly dirt road is best for those with access to four-wheel-drive vehicles and a thirst for stunning alpine views. Passing wildflower-filled groves, foggy overlooks, and hairpin turns, the journey crests at Black Bear Pass at an elevation of 12,840 feet, but not before passing Bridal Veil Falls, the tallest free-flowing waterfall in Colorado.
At a vertigo-inducing height of 365 feet, the free-falling waterfall awes visitors with its power as it tumbles ferociously down a sheer cliff. For a closer look at the base of the falls, take the 2-mile out-and-back trail that starts at the parking lot on Lower Bridal Veil Road. The trail is rocky and crosses a couple of streams, so bring proper footwear and an extra pair of socks if you don't like soggy feet. Water, snacks, and a power bar are also strongly recommended. A refreshing mist from the waterfall permeates the air at the viewing point, cooling guests and making the hard work worth it.
Direct commercial flights to the small airport in Telluride are available from Denver and Phoenix on the Denver Air Connection. Since flights to Telluride (TEX) are the most expensive in the U.S., another option would be to fly into the airport in Montrose, which is an hour and a half away but receives direct flights from a longer list of U.S. cities. Before hopping in your vehicle to do some sightseeing in the area, you can check road conditions for the backcountry around Telluride here.