Utah's Most Snake-Filled Lakes Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

If you're old enough or nostalgia-driven enough to recognize that quote from 1981's superb "Raiders of the Lost Ark," then you're old enough to know that you don't mess with snakes. They slither, they slink, and some of them not only slip through underbrush by the shore, but through water as well. And while it's easy to predict that certain, swampy U.S. states like Florida are expected to be packed with snakes, other states like Maryland and its surprisingly snake-heavy waters are less obvious. One less obvious state contains more snake-infested waters than the reader might realize, on top of rugged desert mixed with patches of tough greenery: Utah.

On a whole, Utah's rocky and butte-filled terrain contains 31 species of snakes. Like all snakes, they prefer to avoid people and won't get aggressive unless threatened. It's really Utah's seven species of rattlesnakes you've got to worry about, all of which are venomous. Rattlesnakes coil up in the desert sand like you might imagine, but they also inhabit grasslands, forests, swamps, and bodies of water.

On that note, Utah contains 82,000 miles of rivers and streams, including 1,400 miles of the Colorado River. Those rivers, streams, and especially Utah's lakes, contain many of its snake species, both non-venomous and venomous. All bodies of water are potential habitats for snakes, but especially five of Utah's lakes: Bear Lake, Utah Lake, Lake Powell, Navajo Lake, and Utah's most well-known lake, Great Salt Lake.